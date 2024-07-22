WATCH: Swiss suicide pod ready for use this year at $20 a pop

A suicide machine will be made available in Switzerland by the end of 2024. It will cost a mere US$20 each time someone wishes to be euthanized. First designed in 2019 but never before put into the market, the futuristic-looking sealed pod pumps into its sealed interior nitrogen. The process replaces oxygen in the capsule and the person inside dies of hypoxia.The entire process costs US$20 on account of the nitrogen. Despite its low-usage fee, the Dutch-made capsule cost more US$710,000 and 12 years to research, design and manufacture. The sleek and flashy, purple bedazzled machine has never been tested on humans or animals.People would be able to use the portable suicide capsule without medical supervision, though they must first pass a psychological evaluation. It has an oxygen metre inside so the person inside can guage how much time will pass before they die. Euthanasia organization The Last Resort’s founding member Fiona Stewart has confirmed the suicide pod, made by firearms manufacturer Sarco’s affiliated donations-based organization Exit International, the capsules are to be rolled out in Switzerland this year..Stewart at a press conference said the organization has consulted with lawyers and has “no legal concerns,” per Swiss Info. Swiss law dictates suicide is allowed as long as the person doesn’t have help killing themselves. "It's our understanding that there's no legal impediment to the Sarco being used... despite what any canton says," said Stewart.“(Nitrogen is) not a medical product... it's not a dangerous weapon. We're looking to de-medicalise assisted suicide, because a Sarco doesn't require a doctor to be in close proximity.” Swiss authorities only need to be notified after the person kills themselves in the 3D-printable machine. Last Resort’s CEO Florian Willet told media there is nothing “more beautiful” than dying from lack of oxygen. “Since we have people indeed queuing up, asking to use the Sarco, it’s very likely that it will take place pretty soon. But it’s all I can say,” said Willet. “I cannot imagine a more beautiful way [to die], of breathing air without oxygen until falling into an eternal sleep.”The person who commits suicide through the euthanasia capsule gets inside, closes the lid and lays down. They are then asked automated questions by the machine, including their name and that they know what will happen once they press the button and the process commences. Euthanasia campaigner and Sarco inventor Philip Nitschke parrotted the machine’s questions for reporters. “‘If you want to die’, the voice says in the processor, ‘press this button’,” said Nitschke. Once the person inside presses the button, within 30 seconds oxygen levels drop from 21% to 0.05%. “They will then stay in that state of unconsciousness for … around about five minutes before death will take place,” he said. If the person changes their mind at the last minute, it’s too late. “Once you press that button, there’s no way of going back,” said Nitschke.When asked who will be the first person to use the suicide machine, Stewart, who herself is a lawyer, said that information is private. The public would be informed after the fact, because “we really don’t want a person’s desire for a peaceful passing [in] Switzerland to turn into a media circus”, said Stewart. “I would say yes,” it will be ready for public use by the end of the year, she added. The machine can only accommodate a person 1.73 m tall. Exit International plans to make bigger sizes, including one large enough to accommodate couples who wish to commit dual suicide.