Warning. This story contains details and a video some may find upsetting.
A Syrian man who had applied for refugee status in France went on a rampage Thursday, stabbing four small children and two adults.
The knife-wielding man chased parents and children around a playground in a park in the French Alpine town of Annecy.
France's Prime Minister Élisabeth Borne confirmed reports the suspect was a Syrian man who had applied for refugee status in France.
"We are talking about a Syrian refugee who has refugee status in Sweden and who applied for asylum in France, but this was overridden by the Swedish one," Borne told the media on Thursday while visiting the town.
"This person has no criminal record and neither does he have any kind of psychiatric record."
The brazen attack was carried out on the children as they played at the local beauty spot in the town.
The video was posted to Twitter and quickly went viral. At one point in the video, the man can be seen stabbing a tot in a pram.
The man was wearing a headscarf, dark sunglasses and shorts, which revealed a leg tattoo, running around in the park and chasing people with a knife in his hand.
A woman with a child in a stroller in the playground appeared to confront the man as he approached and she could be heard shouting at him in English, "No! Get away from the kids!"
"Several people including children were injured by an individual armed with a knife in a square in Annecy. The individual was arrested thanks to the very rapid intervention of the police," French Interior Minister Gérald Darmanin said in a tweet.
Attaque d’une lâcheté absolue ce matin dans un parc à Annecy. Des enfants et un adulte sont entre la vie et la mort. La Nation est sous le choc. Nos pensées les accompagnent ainsi que leurs familles et les secours mobilisés.— Emmanuel Macron (@EmmanuelMacron) June 8, 2023
Reports said the children were all about three years old and were from a kindergarten class that was playing in the Jardins de l'Europe lakeside park.
France's President Emmanuel Macron called the attack an "absolutely cowardly attack."
"Children and an adult are between life and death," he said in a tweet.
"The nation is in shock. Our thoughts are with them as well as with their families and the emergency services on the scene."
we must be vigilant, Trudeau may give him refugee status
Even the guillotine would be too good for this scumbag.
