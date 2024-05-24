WATCH: Tam, Henry laugh about ‘messaging’ strategy and lawsuits put forward by Canadians

A leaked video recording shows the Public Health Agency of Canada’s (CPAC) health chief Theresa Tam and BC health authority Bonnie Henry laughing at Canadians. Tam hosted a roundtable meeting over Zoom to discuss the H5N1 Avian flu and where to test for it with several provincial health officials and PHAC staff. Public health agencies, along with the legacy media apparatus, have been pointing to H5N1 as the latest potential pandemic, and in the meeting discussed how they would portray the situation to Canadians through “messaging” and making “pandemic preparedness” plans. .Private researcher and biostatistician Christine Massey, who unexpectedly received an invitation to the call, posted the one-hour video online in its entirety. Tam discussed the “messaging” specifically surrounding non-pasteurized milk, which health officials have flagged as dangerous to both people and pets as they say it may carry the flu virus. She said not to feed any pets raw milk, but especially “cats don't do well.”“Do not feed your cats with raw milk products. I'm assuming farm cats are pets so we do have to think about that as well in terms of messaging,” said Tam, laughing. .Henry then cut Tam off and said “on a positive note, we shut down mink farms in BC as you may know.”“Ontario, be aware, you still have them. They launched a lawsuit against us, that was just thrown out yesterday so one last thing to deal with,” said Henry, laughing. .Henry in 2021 deemed mink farms to be a breeding ground for the COVID-19 virus and closed them down across the province. The BC Supreme Court has thrown out multiple lawsuits against Henry and the provincial government by mink farmers challenging the industry shutdown.