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WATCH: Teen charged after violent beating of 16-year-old at Barrie festival

Second suspect still sought in Kempenfest assault captured on viral video
The teenage girl was beaten by 2 assailants as bystanders jeered and refused to help
The teenage girl was beaten by 2 assailants as bystanders jeered and refused to helpMultiple posts on X
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