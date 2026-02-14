WATCH: Tens of thousands gather in Vancouver as part of 'global day of action' against Iranian regime

VANCOUVER — Tens of thousands of people gathered at David Lam Park in Yaletown Saturday afternoon to stand with the people of Iran as they continue their fight to topple the Islamic Republic regime.The protest was just one of many taking place in cities across the world on Valentine's Day as part of exiled Crown prince Reza Pahlavi's "global day of action."While Pahlavi has long directed demonstrations in Iran, this marked the first time he directly asked people outside the country to take to the streets for the cause..Things kicked off shortly before 2 p.m., and over the following hour, more and more people flooded into the already packed park..After practicing a number of chants, attendees sang along to O Canada..A number of politicians addressed the crowd. Among them was BC Conservative interim leader Trevor Halford."We stand with you," he declared. "We are all Iranians today!".From the park, people marched down Pacific Blvd. towards BC Place..Along the way, they chanted a number of slogans, most calling for Pahlavi's return."What do you want? Regime change in Iran!" they shouted. "Who do you want? King Reza Pahlavi!".They made it clear their homeland would not be their home again until all the mullahs are gone..Demonstrators also called on President Donald Trump to keep his word and assist the people of Iran."President Trump, help Iran! Military support for Iran!" they cried..The Western Standard caught up with a pair of demonstrators who had a message for those of us in the West.."The least we can do … is just show up and tell the world what the Iranian people want," one said. "The Iranians have been hijacked by the Islamic Republic regime for the last 47 years, and all they want is freedom."When asked why the crowd was bigger than in previous weeks, he explained that "people are starting to realize that we have to be united more than ever," thus groups are putting differences aside to rally around a bigger cause.