WATCH: Terrifying case of road rage in Edmonton

A horrifying video of road rage in Edmonton surfaced where two men in a car were chased and rammed multiple times by a pick-up truck.
The men were driving on Anthony Henday drive on Wednesday morning when they told police a man in a pick-up pulled up beside their car and then pulled a gun.
"This guy pulls up beside me and draws a gun and points a gun at us," Naeem Issa, the driver of the car, told CTV News Edmonton. "So I started to speed up trying to get away from him and he gets behind me, just starts ramming me from behind."
Yussef Zabian, a passenger in the vehicle, started taking the video after they were rammed several times.
"We're swerving through traffic, and he just kept on me and ramming me. Over 20 times this guy hit me," Issa said. "Towards the end of the video there you’ll see I passed a police officer on the right shoulder, and he said he clocked me doing 170 kilometres an hour."
Shortly after passing the police car, the truck driver caught up with them again, and hit his car so hard it disabled the vehicle, reports CTV.
"Put my car into emergency mode and it wouldn’t go any more,” said Issa, adding he and Zabian were fortunate the police officer was on the road, looking for speeders.
"I slammed on my brakes knowing that police officer is going to catch up to me," he said. "I slammed on my brakes and [the pickup truck] passed me a little bit and he slammed on his brakes and he was going to jump out of his truck, but then the police officer pulled up behind us and he went taking off. And then the police officer went after him."
The road rage incident lasted about five minutes, said Issa.
"He was trying to take us off the road. He was trying to get my car to spin out or something," he said. "I felt like he was out to kill."
According to CTV, Issa’s car is totalled, but he and Zabian did not suffer any major physical injuries.
"Pretty shook up. A little sore. Just traumatized. Completely traumatized," said Issa.
Police confirmed it was one of a string of vehicle crimes, including collisions and carjackings, that took place in Edmonton on Tuesday night and Wednesday morning, reports CTV, adding police confirmed the driver was arrested Wednesday morning and had 17 outstanding warrants.
According to police, the road rage was one of many involving the driver.
Officers were called to the area of 117 Avenue and 102 Street around 8:10 p.m. on Tuesday after receiving several reports of a white pickup truck smashing into other vehicles, reports CTV.
“Police determined the driver of the truck had been involved in two violent, armed carjackings earlier in the evening,” reports the news outlet. “When police arrived, the male driver got out of the vehicle, a confrontation occurred between him and the officers, and one of the officers fired their service weapon.”
After that confrontation the driver sped off in the truck and became involved in another armed carjacking a short distance away, police told CTV.
None of the officers were injured in the confrontation.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.