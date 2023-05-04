A patrol officer on the Fairfax County Police Department in Virginia came within an inch of being killed by an out-of-control BMW travelling at well over 120 miles per hour (193 kph).
The officer pulled over a vehicle in a routine traffic stop and was speaking with the driver of the vehicle from the passenger’s side, which undoubtedly saved his life.
Terrifying dashboard video taken from the officer’s car shows him on the right-hand side of the vehicle, when a 2018 BMW M3 can be seen in the upper left, coming around a bend on the opposite side of the highway, losing control, careening through the median and violently smashing into the pulled over vehicle.
The officer hears and sees the BMW coming and quickly jumps away, before, as a police release said, “he was struck and nearly killed.
Amazingly, the officer quickly recovered and had the presence of mind to calmly radio the police department, saying there had been an accident and he needed assistance.
According to the toofab website, police Chief Kevin Davis said the 17-year-old driver of the BMW was going "well over 120 mph" when they lost control. The driver was charged with reckless driving.
“The driver of the car involved in the traffic stop was taken to the hospital with minor injuries, treated and released. The officer, driver of the speeding car and two additional passengers of that vehicle also sustained minor injuries,” reports toofab.
"We are relieved this crash did not result in a tragedy. This is an important reminder that life can change in an instant. It is the driver’s responsibility to drive safely and arrive safely," said police, adding parents should use the accident video "as an opportunity to have a conversation with their teen drivers about how their driving behaviour can affect the lives of others."
That’s quite the video! As in holy sh$t Batman.
