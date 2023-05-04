Cop's brush with death

Cop's brush with death

 Courtesy Fairfax-County police

A patrol officer on the Fairfax County Police Department in Virginia came within an inch of being killed by an out-of-control BMW travelling at well over 120 miles per hour (193 kph).

The officer  pulled over a vehicle in a routine traffic stop and was speaking with the driver of the vehicle from the passenger’s side, which undoubtedly saved his life.

Tags

Columnist

Myke Thomas is a Columnist for the Western Standard and Alberta Report based in Calgary, Alberta. He has worked in television and as a columnist, reporter and editor at the Calgary Sun for 22 years.

Recommended for you

(1) comment

fpenner
fpenner

That’s quite the video! As in holy sh$t Batman.

Report Add Reply

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.