WATCH: Terror group Hamas thanks Trudeau's Liberals for stance on ceasefire in Gaza

A Hamas spokesman said the Islamic extremist terror group approves of and “welcomes” Canada’s stance on a ceasefire in the Middle East. A brutal war between Hamas, which is the head of the Palestinian government and on Canada’s list of terrorist entities, and Israel has been taking place in Gaza since October 7, when terrorists viciously attacked Israel. At least eight Canadians were killed in the attacks that day. Justin Trudeau’s Liberal government voted in favour of a ceasefire in Gaza earlier in December, alongside Australia and New Zealand. Critics of the ceasefire point out though it sounds nice in theory, a ceasefire would ultimately be untenable because Hamas’ initiative is to decimate all Jews and completely wipe out the nation of Israel. In a video posted Wednesday, Ghazi Hamad, a senior Hamas leader, thanked Canada, Australia and New Zealand for “backing sustainable ceasefire in Gaza” and Hamas considers Canada’s move to be one step closer to “isolating” Israel “globally.”“We welcome these developments and consider them in the right direction towards the isolation of the fascist Israeli government globally and ending the long evil occupation in our modern time,” he said.