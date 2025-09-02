WATCH: Terrorist shot dead after stabbing spree in France

A terrorist yelling "Allah Akbar” went on a stabbing spree in Marseille, France, on Tuesday before being shot to death by police.Five people were stabbed in a hotel, including the manager and his son.The Tunisian attacker, had two knives and a crowbar, prosecutor Nicolas Bessone told French media.One of the victims is in critcal condition.Police opened fire as the terrorist seemed to lunge at them..Police fired a total of six shots.One person near the incident applauded the police after they opened fire.