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WATCH: Texas refinery explosion adds pressure to already surging oil and gas prices

An explosion at the Valero oil refinery in Port Arthur, Texas, on Monday is underscoring the growing volatility in global energy markets as rising oil prices due to the US-Israel-Iran conflict heighten concerns over supply chain disruptions.
An explosion at the Valero oil refinery in Port Arthur, Texas, on Monday is underscoring the growing volatility in global energy markets as rising oil prices due to the US-Israel-Iran conflict heighten concerns over supply chain disruptions.WS Canva
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Energy
Gas Prices
Oil And Gas
Oil Prices
Brent
Oil
Iran
Reuters
Canadian Automobile Association
Wti Crude
Strait Of Hormuz
Iran-US-Israel war
valero
Port Arthur, Texas
Zena Stephens
american automobile association
Enverus

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