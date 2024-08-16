News

WATCH: THAR SHE BLOWS — Massive water main break floods streets of Montreal

WATCH: CITY UNDERWATER — Massive water main break floods streets of Montreal
WATCH: CITY UNDERWATER — Massive water main break floods streets of Montreal Maple County/Twitter
Loading content, please wait...
Montreal
Water Main Break
underground water main erupted
geyser
Quebec’s hydro utility
Jacques-Cartier Bridge
René-Lévesque Blvd
City of Montreal spokesperson Philippe Sabourin
Montreal Mayor Valérie Plante

Related Stories

No stories found.
logo
Western Standard
www.westernstandard.news