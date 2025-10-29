WATCH: The birth of climate alarmism

It's hard not to be fearful of the climate change narrative — especially when it's being pushed by the majority of the media today.This is according to Michelle Stirling, communications manager for Friends of Science, a non-profit filled with retired scientists which offers insights on climate science."People who are somewhat susceptible to that kind of fear would experience this kind of anxiety because the mainstream media just won't let up," stated Stirling.This comes after a recent study published on climate anxiety, Prevalence, magnitude and distribution of climate change anxiety in Canada: an interdisciplinary study, claiming 2.35% of the 2,476 people surveyed experienced climate anxiety to a degree "that reaches clinical relevance."But — how much should we be worried about climate change — especially to such a degree?Check out the clip below and perhaps, you can find out....Stirling says the media do not usually offer a balanced narrative."When you look at the data, you get a much different impression than when you read all these terrifying headlines."An example of only one narrative being reported in media is cack in 2018, Thomas D. Williams published an article noting that 485 scientific papers were published in 2017 which cast doubt on the efficacy of climate models and related consensus positions on climate change.A notable figure in the climate emergency is Margaret Klein, a trained clinical psychologist..Klein wrote an article on climate alarmism, Leading the public Into Emergency Mode: Introducing the Climate Emergency Movement, which advocates "employing emergency communications, militant tactics, and demanding an emergency mobilization from the government and all society, as the policy response."She was trained to help heal people," stated Stirling."I guess the thing that really bugs me about her is that she used the very same skills that are used to heal people and flip them and use them to scare people.""She appears to be kind of the originator of our houses on fire, and her project was called the climate emergency mobilization plan.""Her theory was that, if you know that your house is on fire, you take immediate action, you don't sit there and wait for another day. And of course, the theme, our house is on fire.".If you find this at all interesting — click here and check out the full interview.