Canada's Chief Public Health Officer Theresa Tam spoke with Mrs. Claus over the phone, where the pair encouraged children to get vaccinated for COVID-19.
In the promotional video released on Wednesday, Tam says she is calling the North Pole for Santa's annual "holiday health check."
Mrs. Claus picks up the phone and says Santa couldn't come to the phone because was late for his "snow yoga with the elves and reindeer." She goes on to say that it warms her heart to see everyone in Canada keeping the holidays "safe and cheerful for all."
"So am I, Mrs. Claus. Every child in Canada has definitely earned a place on the nice list. Their parents and caregivers too," Tam replies. "It's been a tough season, with lots of viruses making people sick."
Mrs. Claus, who is the North Pole's "chief public cheer officer," replies that her and Santa are both up to date with all their vaccinations, including COVID-19 boosters and flu shots.
Parents and Caregivers, I had a great chat with Mrs. Claus about things we can do to make this a happy and healthy holiday season. Here’s the scoop from the #NorthPole: pic.twitter.com/pgKY5NPEyV
Mrs. Claus then reads off her list of ways to keep the holidays safe. These include staying up to date on vaccinations, wearing a mask in crowded indoor places, and "washing your hands to the tune of Jingle Bells."
Tam also suggests people should also keep their windows open while gathering with loved ones over the holidays, in order to increase ventilation and reduce the spread of viruses.
"The more items you check off your list, the more protected you are," Tam adds.
"Yes, you can think of it like decorating a tree," Mrs. Claus inexplicably says. "You need tinsel, lights, ornaments, and a star on top. The tree is at its best when all the decorations are up and nicely layered," she says.
Tam then thanks Mrs. Claus and wishes Canadians "happy holidays."
Canada's chief public health officer also checked in with the North Pole in 2021 and 2020. Last year, Tam informed Canadians that Santa Claus and his elves had received their booster shots.
"His mask is well-fitted and his sleigh is well-ventilated. So I am happy to report that Santa has the all-clear to take off," Tam said on Dec. 24, 2021.
Back in 2020, Tam announced that Santa would be an essential worker in Canada, and was "cleared" to work on Christmas Eve.
"I know some of you are worried about me but I am well, in fact I'm feeling great," Santa said. "Mrs. Claus and I have been self isolating, in fact, we've been doing it for years, ho ho ho."
Matthew Horwood is the Parliamentary Bureau Chief of the Western Standard based in the Parliamentary Bureau.
He has a degree in journalism from Carleton University and has been a reporter for the Hill Times and the Ottawa Business Journal.
(9) comments
Since I got the double vax I haven't felt right & the same goes for my husband. We did it to keep our one family income going but never again will we get another!! And neither will my grand daughter whose four. Those pushing the kids to get the shot are sick, vile idiots. I want my grand daughter to live not die from the shot. Merry Christmas to you all & have fun with your family.
Tam is a CCP spy! She should be in jail for crimes against humanity and treason! And is it a she or a he?
Ret me be crear
It’s Mr Tam !
It is absolutely unconscionable to be directing this message to children. It should not be directed to adults either without a proper explanation of all the potential adverse effects. All nine pages in the Pfizer documents.
The other two characters missing in that photo op are the grinch and Scrooge
A CCP demon
How embarrassing.
Fools, they are all fools!!
This BS was on my feed all day in twitter. Feels like the world has gone crazy.
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.