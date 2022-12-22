Tam
Canada's Chief Public Health Officer Theresa Tam spoke with Mrs. Claus over the phone, where the pair encouraged children to get vaccinated for COVID-19.

In the promotional video released on Wednesday, Tam says she is calling the North Pole for Santa's annual "holiday health check."

Bureau Chief (Parliament Hill)

Matthew Horwood is the Parliamentary Bureau Chief of the Western Standard based in the Parliamentary Bureau. He has a degree in journalism from Carleton University and has been a reporter for the Hill Times and the Ottawa Business Journal.

(9) comments

timagis
timagis

Since I got the double vax I haven't felt right & the same goes for my husband. We did it to keep our one family income going but never again will we get another!! And neither will my grand daughter whose four. Those pushing the kids to get the shot are sick, vile idiots. I want my grand daughter to live not die from the shot. Merry Christmas to you all & have fun with your family.

Alberta Farmer
Alberta Farmer

Tam is a CCP spy! She should be in jail for crimes against humanity and treason! And is it a she or a he?

Boris Hall
Boris Hall

Ret me be crear

It’s Mr Tam !

kmb
kmb

It is absolutely unconscionable to be directing this message to children. It should not be directed to adults either without a proper explanation of all the potential adverse effects. All nine pages in the Pfizer documents.

lajc63
lajc63

The other two characters missing in that photo op are the grinch and Scrooge

Boris Hall
Boris Hall

A CCP demon

SomeoneElse
SomeoneElse

How embarrassing.

Big104
Big104

Fools, they are all fools!!

marie.ordano
marie.ordano

This BS was on my feed all day in twitter. Feels like the world has gone crazy.

