WATCH: 'This is our land' — Indian man hurls anti-white slurs at B.C. rally

An online backlash has occurred following the release of a video of an Indian man shouting anti-white, anti-Canadian hate at a Khalistan demonstration in Surrey B.C.The individual is heard saying, “We are owners of this country — you white people” “Go back to Europe.” “Go back to England.” “Deport all England people.” “Go back you white people.” “This is our land.” “White people go back.” “We are proud Canadians.”Protest participants, men, women and children, appeared to ignore the individual. They appeared also to let him speak unabated as he walked through the crowd of several hundred shouting “like and share (the video).”.The sometimes violent Khalistan movement seeks to create a separate independent homeland for Sikhs in India by establishing a religious state called Khalistan.Background for the Surrey B.C. incident is rising tensions between the Government of Canada under Justin Trudeau and the Republic of India.Trudeau has expelled several diplomats in response to alleged nefarious activity by Indian government agents. Canadian law enforcement connected the agents to murders and acts of violence.Trudeau has accused India of participating in the assassination of a Sikh leader in B.C. last year.“India has requested that Canada, Australia and the UK take legal action against Sikh activists, especially in Canada where Sikhs account for nearly 2 percent of the country’s population,” reported Aljazeera. The Individual speaking in the video is a social media influencer, and he had no connection to the protest, said Gurpreet Sahota, editor of the Charhdi Kala Punjabi Newspaper in a social media post.“Hold him accountable for his personal views, not the entire community. No one else at the gathering is engaging with or responding to what he’s saying.”Many Indians joke about creating Khalistan in Canada, and it seems that’s now a reality, said influencer Arun Purdu in response to the video.“Khalistani terrorists can’t return to India, so Canada, the US, UK, Australia, and NZ are doomed.”