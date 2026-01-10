WATCH: Thousands gather in Vancouver to call for downfall of Iran's Islamic regime

VANCOUVER — Thousands gathered in downtown Vancouver Saturday afternoon to stand in solidarity with the people of Iran as they fight to topple the Islamic regime.For nearly two weeks, Persians have taken to the streets from Tehran to Mashhad sending a clear message to Ayatollah Khamenei and his minions that they want change..Despite the rain, the plaza outside the Vancouver Art Gallery was packed when the event officially kicked off at 1 p.m. .Protestors told the Western Standard that they wanted to be the "voice of the people," thus their chants were the same as those ringing out in cities and towns across Iran.Among them were "marg bar Khamenei," Persian for "death to Khamenei." For decades, the regime has ordered subjects to chant "marg bar Amrika" and "marg bar Israel," but now they themselves have become the subject of such calls to action..Protestors also took aim at the mullahs and Mujahideen..From the Art Gallery, protestors made their way down Georgia St. At the front of the procession was a large picture of Reza Pahlavi, the son of former shah Mohammad Reza..Many people chanted "long live the shah," though a number of attendees told the Western Standard that while some are all for a return to the monarchy, others simply want Pahlavi to help transition Iran to a new system of governance.Pahlavi himself has explained that he would happily serve as interim leader..Protestors by the thousands made their way around the library, then back up Robson St..There were a small number of counter-demonstrators, but they were drowned out by anti-Islamic regime protestors.Here are some images from the protest: