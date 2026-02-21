WATCH: Thousands in North Van call on province, feds to support Iranians in fight to topple Islamic Republic regime

NORTH VANCOUVER — Thousands of Iranians and allies gathered in Waterfront Park on Saturday afternoon to request that the provincial and federal governments stand with the people of Iran in their fight to topple the Islamic Republic regime.Protests have taken place in Greater Vancouver every weekend since early January, though this was the first not to be held downtown..Things kicked off shortly before 1 p.m., and despite the rain, people continued flooding into the park well into the next hour. Spokespeople made their demands clear.."We ask that the legitimate and noble struggle of Iranians for freedom be formally recognized by both the provincial legislature and parliament of Canada," a spokesperson said. "We further call on the government of Canada, members of parliament, and the office of the prime minister to publicly recognize the leadership of Crown Prince Reza Pahlavi as the democratic leader of the transition.".He also echoed the widespread frustration with Canadian media, lamenting the lack of coverage of the atrocities committed by Ayatollah Khamenei's forces and protests both in Iran and locally..The spokesperson went on to call out the BC NDP, noting that nobody from the party has stood with the people of Iran.."[They] have not expressed public solidarity with our community, nor sent representatives to our Vancouver rallies," he said. "We find this absence unacceptable."