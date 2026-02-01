WATCH: Thousands in Vancouver show solidarity with people of Iran against Islamic Republic regime

VANCOUVER — For a month now, rain or shine, thousands have gathered downtown every Sunday afternoon to stand in solidarity with the people of Iran as they fight to topple the Islamic Republic regime.This week was no different.As the number of civilians murdered and terrorized by Ayatollah Khamenei's forces continues to rise, the ever-growing coalition of Iranians and allies called on the international community to turn words of support into action and provide assistance to anti-regime protestors.."We're all out here today, over 30,000 strong, in support of King Reza Pahlavi II and against the terrorist Islamic Republic that has been terrorizing the Iranian people for the better part of 47 years," one protestor told the Western Standard. "We're looking for a constitutional monarchy, a democracy that serves all Iranian people and not terrorists interests ... in the Middle East like Hamas, like Hezbollah. We want prosperity, and freedom for the Iranian people.".He called on Prime Minister Mark Carney and the Canadian government to stand on the "right side of history" and support the people of Iran."Enough appeasing the Islamic Republic and their henchmen," he pleaded, noting that many relatives of regime officials live in West Vancouver and North Vancouver..The protest kicked off around 1 p.m. outside the Art Gallery, with protestors — most carrying the Lion and Sun flag — reciting a number of chants outlining their desire for regime change in Iran.."President Trump, don't delay! President Trump, act now!" they cried, with another variation highlighting the urgency by replacing the latter verse with "Act now, act today!".From the Art Gallery, protestors took to the streets and made their way down West Georgia..As the busy thoroughfare was blockaded and people filed in, a number of attendees handed out roses to passers-by. "It's an appreciation for the people of Vancouver because they are tolerating these protests every Sunday," one woman told the Western Standard. "We are so thankful."."Vancouver, thank you for standing with us and tolerating the disruption," a card attached to each rose read. "These are difficult days for Iran. Be our voice.".In the weeks since the latest violent crackdown on civilians in Iran began, there has been relatively little media coverage. Many protestors have urged both international and local outlets to do better, with some juxtaposing the coverage with that of the war in Gaza..As the crowd passed the CBC building on Hamilton St., they chanted, "Shame on CBC!" ."Look at what they did for Gaza, non-stop writing and talking about Gaza," one protestor told the Western Standard, "but when it comes to Iran, they're completely quiet."She argued that even when there was coverage, it either focused on smaller factions, or failed to properly explain what was going on."Last time they wrote an article and it really upset me," the protestor continued, "because there were lots of people coming, and then they went to five people about separation of Kurdistan — which the majority of even Kurdish people don't support — and then at the end of the article they talk about 'oh we have so many protests in Vancouver and it costs us a lot for the police'."She pointed out that they "never said such a thing when it was about Gaza," and questioned why there was "such a double standard.". Her concerns were echoed by another protestor."We're very disappointed for the western media to give us no coverage," she said. "We just want our voices to be heard."