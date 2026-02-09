WATCH: Thousands in Vancouver stand with people of Iran in fight to topple Islamic Republic regime

VANCOUVER — The streets of downtown were once again filled with Lion and Sun flags as thousands gathered for the fifth Sunday in a row to stand in solidarity with the Iranian people.Protestors echoed the voices of those in Iran, calling for the toppling of the Islamic Republic regime..Things kicked off shortly before 1 p.m. at the Vancouver Art Gallery. Before long, the square was packed.Organizers led a series of chants, pausing for speakers..Among those who addressed the crowd was former BC NDP MLA Selina Robinson."I retired from politics almost two years ago, and I have been watching with tremendous sadness as our social fabric here in Canada has become frayed and divisive," she said. "I've watched as foreign actors have stirred the pot here in Canada, pitting people against each other, fomenting hate and distrust, and I've had a front row seat as a Jew."Robinson went on to declare that the rise in antisemitism and antizionism "threaten all of us here in the west," and thanked Iranians for standing with the Jewish people following Hamas' massacre of Israelis."You knew exactly what October 7 was all about," she said, "and you have been a grounding voice in an upside down world where terrorism, antisemitism, and antizionism are celebrated and encouraged, where Jewish voices are being silenced by the very people who say diversity is our strength.".Robinson called on the federal government to do what it can to ensure people involved with the Islamic Republic regime are not allowed into Canada, and that those who already live here are deported.She also argued that elected officials at all levels have not done enough to support the people of Iran and the Iranian diaspora."[Politicians] have no problem joining you for your celebrations, so they should have no problem joining you, and lending their voices to your voice to demand that the Iranian regime be gone.”.From the Art Gallery, protestors marched down Georgia St. while echoing anti-regime chants.."Marg bar sefased, mullah, chapi, mujahed!" they cried out, damning mullahs, communists, and the Islamomarxist Mujahideen..They also urged the United States to offer military support, saying, "President Trump, don’t delay! Act now, act today!".Upon reaching the CBC building on Hamilton St., protestors paused as an organizer called on them to let the media know who they see as their "alternative" for when the regime falls."Say it loud so they can hear us," he said. "King Reza Pahlavi!""King Reza Pahlavi!" they replied in unison.The mainstream media has been accused by Iranians of not doing enough to cover their struggle for freedom, and platforming those who don't represent the majority..WATCH: Thousands in Vancouver show solidarity with people of Iran against Islamic Republic regime.At an earlier protest, one attendee pointed to the disparity between the coverage of Gaza versus Iran."Look at what they did for Gaza, non-stop writing and talking about Gaza," she told the Western Standard, "but when it comes to Iran, they're completely quiet."She argued that even when there was coverage, it either focused on smaller factions, or failed to properly explain what was going on."Last time they wrote an article and it really upset me," the protestor continued, "because there were lots of people coming, and then they went to five people about separation of Kurdistan — which the majority of even Kurdish people don't support — and then at the end of the article they talk about 'oh we have so many protests in Vancouver and it costs us a lot for the police'."She pointed out that they "never said such a thing when it was about Gaza," and questioned why there was "such a double standard.".The latest round of protests in Iran began in December. What began as largely economic demonstrations quickly evolved into an all out revolution. The regime fought back mercilessly, using military-grade weapons against unarmed civilians. Due to the lack of information coming out of Iran, the death toll is unknown, though estimates have ranged from the thousands to tens of thousands.