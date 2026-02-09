News

WATCH: Thousands in Vancouver stand with people of Iran in fight to topple Islamic Republic regime

Protestors echoed the voices of those risking their lives for freedom in Iran.
Anti-Islamic Republic regime protest in Vancouver
Anti-Islamic Republic regime protest in VancouverPhoto: Jarryd Jäger, Western Standard
Published on
Loading content, please wait...
Vancouver
Protest
Iran
Rally
Ayatollah Khamenei
Islamic Republic regime

Related Stories

No stories found.
logo
Western Standard
www.westernstandard.news