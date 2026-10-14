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WATCH: Three Canadian Armed Forces members among seven charged in Toronto crypto kidnapping

Police seized more than 2,500 rounds of stolen CAF ammunition and 3D-printed firearms after a July abduction in North York.
WATCH: Three Canadian Armed Forces members among seven charged in Toronto crypto kidnapping
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Ontario
Crime
Canadian Armed Forces
Toronto
Kidnapping
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