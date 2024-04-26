WATCH: 'THROW AWAY THE KEY' – Australian senator demands Musk serve jail time for opposing censorship

Australian Senator Jacqui Lambie went on a rant on national television this week about how Twitter (“X”) boss Elon Musk deserves to be put in jail for his refusal to comply with censoring his platform. An Australia's federal court has implemented a temporary injunction on a video that shows the April 15 stabbing of Sydney Bishop Mar Mari Emmanuel during a church broadcast. The Australian eSafety Commissioner Julie Inman Grant demanded that Musk not block just the video, which has been seen and shared millions of times, in Australia — but to remove it from Twitter (“X”) altogether. Musk refused and publicly lambasted Australia’s online regulators for attempting to censor the internet. In the wake of the standoff, Lambie appeared on NewsDay and told Australians that Musk should be in jail for the rest of his life. "When it comes to the tech billionaire, I think he's a social media snob with no social conscience or conscience whatsoever. Someone like that should be in jail and the key be thrown away,” declared Lambie. “That bloke should not have a right to be out there on his own ideology platform and creating hatred, showing all this stuff out there to our kids.”Lambie threatened to delete her Twitter (“X”) account, and indeed it appears she has since followed through, and encouraged “the other 227 members of parliament do the same thing and show them that you mean business." Soon after the interview dropped, a Twitter (“X”) user posted that it was actually Lambie herself who "should be in jail for censoring free speech on X.”"Absolutely. She is an enemy of the people of Australia,” replied Musk in the comments..Meanwhile, Prime Minister Anthony Albanese complained about netizens making memes about him on the internet and said this kind of behaviour should be banned. "Media platforms have the responsibility to make sure that misinformation isn't got out there," said Albanese. "I noticed today they removed various sites that were up containing fake images of myself that have been superimposed on other people. That is the sort of thing going on on social media and social media has the responsibility to do the right thing here.".Leader of Australia's populist party One Nation Pauline Hanson responded to the chaos with a satirical cartoon video pointing out the absurdity of Australia's federal government appointing an internet regulator to censor online content and highlighting the problematic nature of allocating such responsibility to one sole person, eSafety Commissioner Grant.