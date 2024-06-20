WATCH: TikTok removes video advertising Riley Gaines-affiliated clothing line

A video advertising a clothing line that defends exclusivity in female sports was removed from TikTok for violating its "community guidelines." XX-XY Athletics, of which former NCAA swimmer Riley Gaines is an ambassador, has banned the sportswear company from the platform permanently, with the opportunity to appeal in 180 days. “If you think girls’ and women's equality matter, stand up,” says the advertisement, showing video footage of girls competing against each other. “If girls’ and women’s sports matter, and you want your daughters to have the same opportunity you had, stand up.”“If you know it isn't fair or safe to allow males to compete in girls sports, because it’s well —- obvious, stand up.” “You’re not a bigot.”“It’s not nice to further a lie. It’s not mean to believe in women’s equality. We deserve our own sports, privacy, drive fairness, safety. We deserve a chance to compete — and win.” “Don’t be nice. Don’t be careful. Be honest, be brave, fight for women. We’ve come too far to give up now. And if you agree with that, stand up and stand with us.”.XX-XY Athletics founder Jennifer Sey, former Levi Strauss & Co President, posted on Twitter (“X”) about the ban and included the letter from TikTok. “Our review indicates that your advertising content may violate TikTok’s advertising policies by featuring offensive content,” the letter read, adding that the decision could be appealed if a request was submitted within 180 days.“Speak up. Stand up. Vote with your dollars. Don’t buy brands that don’t know what a woman is. Truth is counting on you,” Sey posted.