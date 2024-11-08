WATCH: Tories blast Liberals over public safety as Paul Bernardo awaits parole hearing

Tory MP Doug Shipley during Question Period said Paul Bernardo, "the vile serial killer and rapist," is up for his third parole hearing later in November.""This comes after the Liberal government allowed him to be transferred to a medium-security prison," said Shipley. "These parole hearings are deeply traumatizing to the victims' families, who need to provide victim impact statements every two years.""Will the prime minister ensure Paul Bernardo stays behind bars where he belongs for the rest of his life?"His fellow Tory MP Scott Reid broached redacted briefing notes from 2018 that advised not to transfer Bernardo.