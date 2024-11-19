WATCH: Tories say if Trudeau fires Boissonnault, he'll also have to fire himself

Conservative MP Michael Cooper in speculating why Prime Minister Justin Trudeau "hasn't seen it fit to fire" Employment Minister Randy Boissonnault."Could it be the prime minister violated the Conflict of Interest Act not once, but twice?" said Cooper. "Could it be the prime minister is a cultural appropriator, having worn black face more times than he can remember?""Isn't it the case that if the prime minister were to fire the employment minister — he'd have to fire yourself?"The Liberals retorted that Conservative leader Pierre Poilievre should get his security clearance after insisting they always answer questions thoroughly during Question Period.