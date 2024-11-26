WATCH: Toronto cops ignore terror flag at protest

Video has surfaced of Toronto cops appearing to do noting about the flying of an Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) terrorist flag at a recent protest.A counterprotestor is seen speaking with police about his concerns over the flag — urging them to do something. An officer accused the man of yelling at him."I don't want to be part of your platform," said the officer, who was annoyed at being recorded.Hamas symbols were allegedly also a part of the protest.Since the Israel–Gaza war started, many Canadians, including Jewish communities, have raised concern over rampant antisemitism in Canada and an apparent lack of response from politicians and law enforcement over escalating protests. .The video surfaced after pro-Palestine, anti-NATO demonstrators rioted in Montreal on Friday. Federal Conservative leader Pierre Poilievre blamed Prime Minister Justin Trudeau for failed leadership, reported the Montreal Gazette.“It is another confirmation of how everything is broken after nine years of Trudeau’s radical woke agenda,” Poilievre said.The riot saw windows smashed and violence against police outside a meeting of NATO officials. An effigy of Israeli President Benjamin Netanyahu was burned. Several arrests were made, reported the Gazette."Montreal police have indicated that more arrests are expected. It also came just before Trudeau’s attendance at a Taylor Swift concert, sparking uproar on social media."