Caryma Sa'd

Caryma Sa'd said the lies and attacks against her have built up a crescendo that her alleged harassers are feeding off of each other. 

 Courtesy Caryma Sa'd/Twitter

Toronto independent reporter Caryma Sa’d alleged freelance journalist Melayna Williams is harassing her. 

“I’m here at the Chinatown Centre security desk, where already there is a folder of people who have been trespassed from the mall,” said Sa’d in a Wednesday video. 

Tags

Reporter (Alberta)

Jonathan Bradley is a Reporter for the Western Standard & Alberta Report. Bradley has contributed stories to the National Post, True North, and Canadaland. He obtained a master's degree in media production at Toronto Metropolitan University.

Recommended for you

(1) comment

rmannia
rmannia

Well it's a good thing the CAHN doesn't get funded by the government and provides slanderous stories to the MSM. That would be embarrassing.

Report Add Reply

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.