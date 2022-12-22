Toronto independent reporter Caryma Sa’d alleged freelance journalist Melayna Williams is harassing her.
“I’m here at the Chinatown Centre security desk, where already there is a folder of people who have been trespassed from the mall,” said Sa’d in a Wednesday video.
In the video, she opens a folder and shows profiles of Hold Fast organizers Nicole Comber and Roy Asselstine and Canadian Anti-Hate Network contributor Morgan Yew, who have been accused of trespassing. She adds a profile of Williams to the stack.
The lies and attacks against me have built up to such a crescendo that my harassers are feeding off each other. pic.twitter.com/kv44vgNaSX
Sa’d went on to say Williams is “well aware that she is not welcome to attend my office.” Sa'd said she only meets people by appointment.
She asked her to leave her alone.
The journalist used to host Black Tea on the Frequency Podcast Network. Her bylines have appeared in publications such as Maclean's, Vice News, and the Canadian Anti-Hate Network.
Williams said Tuesday she was showing up to Sa’d's office on Wednesday.
“You better call me a failure to my face at 10 am,” she said. “And you better have coffee there.”
I’m coming to your ugly office on spadina tomorrow so you can say it to my face. You better call me a failure to my face at 10am. And you better have coffee there. You look cheap so I wanna make sure you get it. @CarymaRuleshttps://t.co/wpHlgYUeFx
“Is there a reason that you’re spitting on me?” said Sa'd.
Spanton can be seen holding her hand to her camera operator.
An independent witness confirms that counter protester Emily Spanton spat on my cameraman.According to her own tweets, Ms. Spanton tested positive for COVID on Dec 9, 2022. She was on the “road to recovery” five days ago, with a faint line on the rapid test.#cdnpoli#Wellandpic.twitter.com/7QRluPK2QJ
Jonathan Bradley is a Reporter for the Western Standard & Alberta Report. Bradley has contributed stories to the National Post, True North, and Canadaland. He obtained a master's degree in media production at Toronto Metropolitan University.
Well it's a good thing the CAHN doesn't get funded by the government and provides slanderous stories to the MSM. That would be embarrassing.
