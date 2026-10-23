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WATCH: Toronto man tased after standing on police car in viral video

Shirtless individual climbed onto cruiser near Henry’s store while officers waited below
The man was tasered after screaming obscenities at officers and refusing to get down
The man was tasered after screaming obscenities at officers and refusing to get down6ixBuzzTV
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