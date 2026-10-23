WATCH: Toronto man tased after standing on police car in viral video

TORONTO — A shirtless, barefoot man was tased by Toronto police after standing on the roof of a marked police SUV in downtown Toronto, seen in in a video posted by the X account 6ixBuzzTV.The clip shows the man on top of the vehicle near a Henry’s camera store, gesturing and complaining about the conditions of the city while more than a dozen officers stand on the street around the car. Later, he is taken to the ground with officers restraining him after a conducted energy weapon was used.During the video the man was shouting obscenities, including the phrase “suck my d---,” directed at the officers. The taser was deployed shortly after.No official Toronto Police Service statement naming the man, confirming charges, or describing the call that brought officers to the scene has been released.The video has drawn significant online attention, with more than 100,000 views and hundreds of replies within a day of posting. Reactions are split between those who argue the taser was a reasonable response to a man on a police vehicle and those who say officers should have waited longer or called mental-health responders.