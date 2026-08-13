News

WATCH: Toronto officer shot by suspect out on weapons conditions during e-bike robbery

27-year-old with prior firearm charges and outstanding warrants fires during foot chase; Ford calls for tougher bail and mandatory sentencing
An officer was shot while investigating a stolen e-bike
An officer was shot while investigating a stolen e-bikeCBC
Published on
Loading content, please wait...
Crime
Toronto
Shooting
Public Safety
Police
Bail
logo
Western Standard
www.westernstandard.news