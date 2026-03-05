WATCH: Toronto police board meeting begins with three-minute land acknowledgment as morale concerns emerge

A Toronto Police Services Board meeting on Wednesday began with a land acknowledgment and references to religious observances delivered by board member Chris Brillinger, prompting discussion among some attendees about the use of time and recognition of religious holidays.Brillinger, an appointee of Toronto Mayor Olivia Chow to the Toronto Police Services Board, opened the meeting with a roughly three-minute land acknowledgment recognizing that the city operates on treaty land. He also acknowledged the Christian observance of Lent and the Muslim holy month of Ramadan.Some attendees noted that the Jewish holiday of Purim was not mentioned..The meeting had approximately 100 people in attendance. Critics of the opening remarks argued that the extended acknowledgment reduced the time available for board business.The board oversees the Toronto Police Service, which operates with an annual budget of about $1.7 billion. Recent reports and commentary have suggested morale within the service has been declining.Brillinger previously worked for the City of Toronto for 31 years, including nine years as executive director of social development finance and administration. During his tenure, he was involved in initiatives such as the city’s youth equity strategy, poverty reduction strategy and Strong Neighbourhoods Strategy.He currently serves as executive director of Family Service Toronto, where he oversees programs aimed at supporting individuals, families and communities experiencing mental health or socioeconomic instability.