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WATCH: Toronto police charge 19-year-old and 15-year-old in U.S. consulate shooting

Suspects also linked to Caledon arson; police say pair were “criminals for hire”
Chief Myron Demkiw gave an update on the US Consulate shooting this morning
Chief Myron Demkiw gave an update on the US Consulate shooting this morningCBC/Toronto Police Service
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