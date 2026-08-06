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WATCH: Toronto police make 546 arrests in retail crime crackdown

23 Division unit lays over 4,000 charges targeting organized theft rings
Chief Myron Demkiw and Superintendent Ron Taverner presented the results alongside Rui Rodriguez of the Retail Council of Canada
Chief Myron Demkiw and Superintendent Ron Taverner presented the results alongside Rui Rodriguez of the Retail Council of CanadaToronto Police
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