WATCH: Toronto police make 546 arrests in retail crime crackdown

TORONTO — Toronto Police Service announced Wednesday that its specialized Organized Retail Crime Unit in 23 Division has made 546 arrests and laid 4,033 charges since its creation nearly two years ago, targeting prolific offenders responsible for more than $1.6 million in stolen merchandise.Chief Myron Demkiw and Supt. Ron Taverner presented the results at police headquarters. They were joined by Rui Rodriguez, who leads national work on retail crime for the Retail Council of Canada.One investigation alone resulted in 20 arrests and more than 400 charges. Of those arrested, 259 cleared multiple cases, underscoring the role of repeat offenders.Taverner said the unit was formed to provide a consistent point of contact for retailers, strengthen investigations and hold offenders accountable. Videos shown at the briefing depicted groups walking out of an LCBO with bags and suitcases of stolen goods, similar thefts at a Shoppers Drug Mart, and a Walmart incident in which offenders used pepper spray to escape after security intervened..Three 'North York residents' sentenced in $1.3-million GTA liquor trafficking ring.“These are not minor offences,” Taverner said. “Retail crime costs businesses billions of dollars in losses every year.” He noted many of those involved are linked to larger organized crime networks that resell stolen goods in bars, informal markets and online platforms, with proceeds often funding other criminal activity.Rodriguez described retail crime as a community safety and organized crime problem rather than simple shoplifting. He pointed to rising aggression against staff, cross-boundary theft groups and the need for consistent prosecution, including full use of tools under Bill C-14 such as reverse onus provisions and aggregated charges. He called for a provincially funded joint force operation dedicated to retail crime across the GTA.Demkiw stressed the importance of meaningful consequences, including incarceration for repeat offenders, to restore public confidence. “The cost-benefit of doing the crime versus the consequences is tipped in the wrong way,” he said.Police urged retailers and the public to continue reporting incidents, noting additional investigations are underway across other divisions.You can watch the full press conference below.