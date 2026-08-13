WATCH: Toronto police recover $1.5 million in stolen luxury goods in Project Compass

TORONTO — Toronto police have recovered more than 2,500 items of stolen property valued between $1 million and $1.5 million following a major investigation into a string of high-end residential break-and-enters targeting condominiums across the city.Insp. Joe Matus of 14 Division announced the results of Project Compass at police headquarters Thursday. Officers arrested three people and laid 150 charges, including conspiracy to commit an indictable offence, disguise with intent, break and enter, and possession of proceeds of crime.Their names have not been released by police.The investigation began in September 2025 after a pattern of break-ins was identified. Suspects targeted condo units believed to contain cash, gold, luxury watches, jewellery, coins and other high-value items. Investigators linked the offences to additional incidents dating back to May 2025 and identified a network operating across Toronto and the Greater Toronto Area.On March 27, 2026, officers executed five Criminal Code search warrants at residences connected to the accused. They seized disguises, break-in tools, stolen property and a vehicle believed used in the offences..A secondary component of the probe focused on a pawn shop in the Queen Street East and Church Street area, where police allege stolen goods were being trafficked and converted into cash. More than 2,500 items were recovered there.Police have created a dedicated website with photographs of the recovered property. Residents who believe an item belongs to them can browse by category and submit a claim online. Investigators will then contact claimants for further details.“We want to return these items to their owners. Many of these items are of high value and some may even be family heirlooms,” Matus said.So far, police have identified 21 occurrences in Toronto and eight to 10 in another jurisdiction. The investigation remains ongoing and additional charges are expected as more victims come forward. The pawn shop owner has not been arrested but may face charges.Anyone with information is asked to contact 14 Division at 416-808-1400 or visit the Project Compass website.