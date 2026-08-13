News

WATCH: Toronto police recover $1.5 million in stolen luxury goods in Project Compass

Three arrested, 150 charges laid after year-long probe into high-end condo break-ins; public asked to claim property online
Some of the items recovered
Some of the items recoveredToronto Police Service
Published on
Loading content, please wait...
Crime
Toronto
Public Safety
Police
Break And Enter
logo
Western Standard
www.westernstandard.news