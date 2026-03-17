WATCH: Toronto police visit woman over alleged online threats to Mark Carney

TORONTO — Toronto Police Service officers visited a Toronto woman at her home after investigating alleged online threats directed at Prime Minister Mark Carney, according to video of the interaction circulating on social media.It hasn’t been disclosed what the tweet in question was.The woman, whose identity has not been independently confirmed, repeatedly questioned the basis of the police visit, asking officers to specify the statements in question or provide evidence of the alleged threats.During the exchange, she denied posing any risk and criticized the police for what she described as a misallocation of resources. She argued officers should instead focus on “actual, real crime” and public safety.The officers did not present documentation in the video but maintained they were responding to concerning statements. They indicated the visit was intended as a warning and an opportunity to address the issue before further action might be taken..Under Canadian law, uttering threats — including those made online — can constitute a criminal offence if they meet the legal threshold. Police agencies across the country have increasingly monitored online activity where complaints or reports suggest potential threats to individuals, including public officials.It is not clear whether charges have been laid in connection with the incident.The Western Standard contacted the Toronto Police Service for comment but did not receive a response as of publication.