WATCH: Toronto Pride Weekend draws backlash over nudity, political slogans as Carney, Chow take part

CALGARY — Toronto's annual Pride Weekend has drawn heavy criticism after multiple videos have circulated online showed explicit nudity, controversial slogans, and political messaging at an event that has been promoted in the past as “family-friendly.”Signs visible during the weekend’s festivities included rainbow Antifa flags, “Queers for Palestine,” and one banner reading, “Send your parents to us,” which also drew criticism and prompted questions about messaging directed toward families and children..“Why are they directly targeting children and challenging parents?” one X user asked.“They genuinely believe children are in danger of being indoctrinated and damaged by their own parents,” another commentator said.“So they’re coming for the kids in order to save them because they know better.”The controversy around Pride Weekend was further compounded by images and videos showing some participants walking nude during portions of the parade.Critics have repeatedly argued that displays of public nudity are inconsistent with the age-appropriate environment that is pushed by organizers. .Some pride-related broadcasts and livestreams have carried viewer advisories warning of nudity, but enforcement of Canada’s nudity laws have generally been rare at pride events.Despite the controversy, Prime Minister Mark Carney participated in Sunday’s parade alongside Toronto Mayor Olivia Chow.Carney shook hands with spectators, posed for selfies, and interacted with parade-goers along the route..At one point, he encouraged attendees carrying water guns to spray him, theatrically stumbling backward after being drenched before moving along.When the Prime Minister was asked by CP24 how the event was going, Carney joked that “it’s been wet,” referring to both the water guns and changing weather conditions.“The whole city coming together, actually the whole world is coming together,” Carney said.“We’ve got people from Ghana, we’ve got people from Grenada, we’ve [even] got people from the United States coming to Canada to celebrate freedoms.”The appearance marked Carney’s first time participating in Toronto’s pride parade since becoming Prime Minister..Chow was also seen participating in the Dyke March as Pride Weekend events continued across the city.In one video posted on X, Chow is seen saying “Free Palestine.”.“Jews are a minority in Toronto,” author Warren Kinsella stated in response to the video.“They feel unwanted and unsafe. Chow is one of the reasons why.”