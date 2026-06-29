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WATCH: Toronto Pride Weekend draws backlash over nudity, political slogans as Carney, Chow take part

Toronto's annual Pride Weekend has drawn heavy criticism after multiple videos circulating online showed explicit nudity, controversial slogans, and political messaging at an event that has been promoted in the past as “family-friendly.”
Toronto's annual Pride Weekend has drawn heavy criticism after multiple videos circulating online showed explicit nudity, controversial slogans, and political messaging at an event that has been promoted in the past as “family-friendly.”Courtesy of Mark Carney via X.
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Olivia Chow
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