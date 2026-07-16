News

WATCH: Toronto’s World Cup Hosting: Was It Worth It? Residents Weigh In

As the 2026 FIFA World Cup wraps up its Toronto chapter, the city is taking stock of what the global spectacle delivered — and what it cost.
WATCH: Toronto’s World Cup Hosting: Was It Worth It? Residents Weigh In
cbc
Published on
Loading content, please wait...
FIFA World Cup 2026
Toronto Hosting
Taxpayer Costs
Mega Events
logo
Western Standard
www.westernstandard.news