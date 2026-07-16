WATCH: Toronto’s World Cup Hosting: Was It Worth It? Residents Weigh In

TORONTO — The city hosted several high-profile matches as part of Canada’s co-hosting role with the United States and Mexico. The games brought packed stadiums, international visitors, and a burst of civic pride. Yet with reports of over $1 billion in total Canadian taxpayer costs for hosting duties and infrastructure, steep ticket prices for fans, and everyday disruptions, the question on many lips remains: Was it worth it?The Western Standard took the question to the streets of Toronto to hear unfiltered thoughts from residents..Public sentiment in the Greater Toronto Area has been mixed, with polls during the tournament showing a substantial portion of residents viewing the public investment as not worth the trade-offs. One survey found roughly 70% of GTA respondents believed the costs outweighed the benefits.Visitors and some locals praised the atmosphere and Toronto’s ability to stage a major event. International fans highlighted the city’s vibrancy beyond the pitch, while businesses in certain areas reported short-term gains from tourism.Yet concerns over value for money dominated much of the conversation. Reports of free tickets going to federal officials amid the broader taxpayer bill fuelled frustration. Many residents pointed to traffic congestion, inflated prices for accommodations and services, and the temporary nature of the economic boost as reasons for skepticism.As final accounting continues, the 2026 World Cup appears set to join a broader Canadian debate over the merits of bidding on and hosting expensive mega-events. For Toronto specifically, the games provided memorable moments — but whether they delivered proportional value for taxpayers and residents is a question that will linger well after the final whistle..Geoff Knight is Ontario Legislative Reporter of the Western Standardgknight@westernstandard.news Twitter: @GeckoJCKnight