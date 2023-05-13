A barista at Starbucks location in Southampton, UK, is now barred from working there after calling a customer ‘Karen’ and a transphobe.
A video shows the former barista, the Starbucks manager, screaming at the customer after she allegedly misgendered the worker.
“Don’t ever call me transphobic! Ever! You do not know me!” said customer, Vanessa Thomas (no relation).
“You are transphobic, now get out!" said the manger, who added later the woman was "trespassing," according to The Daily Mail.
Half-way through the shouting match, the manager assaulted the person, Ms. Thomas’ partner, who was recording the altercation on a cell phone.
Starbucks, through a spokesperson, said the dust up happened at a location not owned by the company, adding the employee had been fired and, “Starbucks has no tolerance for behaviour of this kind and we are very sorry for the experience this customer had."
Thomas told the Daily Mail the video, which has been viewed more than five million times, did not show the entire altercation.
"The video does not tell you the whole story. It was very frightening and shocking,” said Thomas. “The Starbucks manager grabbed me and threw me out of the café. I could have been seriously hurt or even killed because if Mark hadn't caught me, I would have crashed onto the pavement," she said, referring to her partner, Mark Andrews.
'What happened was disgusting and so far, we have not even received an apology from Starbucks. I'm 100% not transphobic or trans anything,” she continued. “That's just not me at all. This manager behaved in an appalling way and should be prosecuted for seriously assaulting me.”
Andrews told the Mail, “I'm quite a big lad but even I was very scared. When I saw the altercation developing, I got my phone out and started filming. Then I saw the manager come over to me and didn't realize what they were going to do.”
Thomas said the altercation started after she was informed by a Starbucks employee serving her they did not accept cash payments, reports the Mail.
“I was speaking with somebody who I thought was a lady behind the counter who was serving me,” said Thomas. “I complained this is another company that doesn't take cash and I don't like using contactless cards because I don't want anybody to know what I'm buying.”
“The trans store manager then jumped in and I said, "I'm not talking to you, I'm talking to the lady behind the counter. At that point the manager went totally ballistic, came around from behind the counter and confronted me.”
Police in Southampton said they were investigating the incident over the apparent assault, says the Mail.
“It is alleged that a staff member became verbally abusive towards a customer within the premises, before assaulting a member of the public who was filming the incident," read a statement from the police.
