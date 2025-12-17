News

WATCH: Transport minister says expanding high-speed rail beyond Ontario, Quebec not off the table

"The more successes we can build in any major project ... the better the chance that we can extend it to other places."
Transportation Minister Steven MacKinnon
Transportation Minister Steven MacKinnonPhoto: Jarryd Jäger, Western Standard
