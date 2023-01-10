Travel Manitoba has unveiled an ad campaign to convince people to visit the Keystone province.
“We all need travel,” said the voiceover in a Monday video.
“But we all need something a little different from the places we go.”
In Manitoba, we know the longing for travel is felt in the heart.So when your heart needs quiet, or when it needs to race, sing or reflect, find it here in the middle of Canada. Whether you’re a local or a visitor, Canada’s heart is calling.#exploremb pic.twitter.com/uBR9VKLpHW— Travel Manitoba (@TravelManitoba) January 9, 2023
This video starts off by flashing to shots of dog sledding, the Aurora Borealis, and a concert. The voiceover said people need adventure, cutting to a scene of a woman looking out a bus window at a polar bear in Churchill, MB.
The voiceover said people need wonder, highlighting the beluga whales in Hudson Bay. People can have a thrill by going fishing.
She went on to say people need a challenge, showing the Canadian Museum for Human Rights. She added people’s hearts need quiet, showing people walking on the light up floor at the Manitoba Museum.
She said Manitoba is a place where people’s hearts can race by going snowmobiling, wakeboarding, and swimming. People can reflect by learning about indigenous culture and attending pow wows.
“Whatever your heart needs, Canada’s heart is calling,” she said.
This campaign resembles the Alberta government launching the Alberta Is Calling campaign, which revved up in September to attract talented professionals from Toronto and Vancouver to the province.
The Alberta Is Calling campaign aims to entice workers to move to the province by highlighting the many lifestyle, career, and affordability advantages it offers. These advantages include higher wages, shorter commutes, job opportunities, and home ownership at a fraction of the cost.
The campaign first launched in August in the Greater Toronto Area and the Lower Mainland with billboards, social media posts, and radio ads.
Reporter (Alberta)
Jonathan Bradley is a Reporter for the Western Standard & Alberta Report. Bradley has contributed stories to the National Post, True North, and Canadaland. He obtained a master's degree in media production at Toronto Metropolitan University.
