WATCH: Trudeau admits world became more 'difficult, complicated' since Trump's last presidency

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau on Wednesday said his government has been looking forward to working with President Donald Trump for a long time, and the world has declined since his last presidency. Trump, who was president from 2016 to 2020, claimed a victory in Tuesday night's presidential election, becoming the forty-seventh US president. “I want to congratulate Donald on a decisive victory last night,” said Trudeau Wednesday morning ahead of the Liberals’ national caucus meeting. “I look forward to working with President Trump once again to strengthen North American economic opportunities for the middle class, to grow our economies in ways that make us competitive around the world, to protect North America from the many, many challenges that exist around the world.”“The world is actually even more difficult and more complicated than it was four years ago.”“I know that there's lots of work for us to do. I'm looking forward to doing it.”“We've been preparing for this. We're looking forward to doing this work, And we're going to make sure that this extraordinary friendship and alliance between Canada and the United States continues. Be real benefit to Canadians, but also to people around what is."