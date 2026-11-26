Former Prime Minister Justin Trudeau and his belle Katy Perry seem to be having a jolly ol' time while they take a tour of Europe, with a cameo third wheel in tow — none other than French President Emmanuel Macron.The popstar shared photos of their getaway on her Instagram, capturing the moments with JT, hopping from restaurants to train rides to card games across Spain, Italy, and France.Most memorably, the pair took a selfie with Macron, presumably while in Macron's territoire.Other moments captured Perry and her beau on the streets of Venice, as well as them at a black-tie event, dressed to the nines.."The bob's euro debut," Perry joked referring about her new hairstyle in th epost's caption.As reported by Hello, some commenters were hung up on Macron's cameo, with one writing in the comment section: "What is Macron doing here?" Another added, "Katy Perry out here collecting world leaders like side missions," and a third chimed in, "Third-wheeled by the president of France."Besides the Euro trip, the two halves had first been connected back in July 2025 when they met in Montreal, while Perry was on her Lifetimes Tour.The 42-year-old has actually opened up about their relationship, sharing with People that she has been manifesting it.."I always wanted this epic legendary love, and I was talking to my therapist about it. Everything in my life is epic, but this is kind of the missing puzzle piece — then it showed up," she explained."I learned how to step back into my purpose, and I got the greatest gift from this tour: I got to meet the love of my life.""I got to meet Justin on tour, and then things shifted," she continued. "He knows the words, he's supportive, and he's in awe; it's super healing…he is really heart-centered, and I think that we align in that way. I'm so grateful."