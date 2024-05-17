WATCH: Trudeau blows top over NB scaling back abortion access

Liberal Prime Minister Justin Trudeau decried New Brunswick Conservative Premier Blaine Higgs’ move to scale back abortion access as an abomination to women’s rights. Speaking at a press conference in Caraquet, NB, the prime minister condemned Higgs and “other Conservative leaders” for valuing human life over a woman’s right to choose over the province’s move to cut public funding for abortions administered out of hospital. Immediately following a statement that he desires to "work with any government" in Canada, Trudeau contradicted himself. "I do have issues with the current government of New Brunswick,” said Trudeau, accusing Higgs of undermining a "woman's right to choose." The new legislation shuttered private abortion centre Clinic 554 in Fredericton, which Trudeau called a disgrace. “The unwillingness to engage in allowing women to actually choose what happens to their future and their bodies is a disgrace. I will continue to call out the government of New Brunswick and any conservative leader who continues to go after women's rights,” proclaimed the prime minister excitedly. Trudeau unearthed the 2022 Roe v. Wade ruling by the US Supreme Court, which overturned a decades-old abortion policy and shifted the responsibility of abortion legislation to the states. Trudeau claimed because of Higgs and other Conservative leaders who don’t agree with the widespread termination of life in the womb, something like Roe is now "more likely to happen in Canada.”"So we know it's not that Roe vs. Wade couldn't happen in Canada, it's that it's more likely to happen in Canada, particularly with Conservative leaders who continue to not stand up for women's rights,” the PM asserted. The prime minister did not acknowledge abortion, legislated under “health care,” is already in the jurisdiction of the provinces. The matter is not in the federal purview.