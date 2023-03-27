Prime Minister Justin Trudeau participated in a Greek Independence Day event in Montreal to show his support for Greece.
“I’ve been coming here for years to mark this day — and it’s always a pleasure,” said Trudeau in a Sunday tweet.
“Zito Hellas!”
There’s nowhere I’d rather celebrate Greek Independence Day than Montreal. I’ve been coming here for years to mark this day – and it’s always a pleasure. Zito Hellas! 🇨🇦🇬🇷 pic.twitter.com/cXps5iHIt0— Justin Trudeau (@JustinTrudeau) March 26, 2023
The video starts off with Trudeau walking in the Greek Independence Day Parade and waving. It cuts to people standing to the side and waving Greek, Quebec, and Canadian flags.
Trudeau is seen holding a Greek, Quebec, and Canadian flag and speaking to a person. People holding the flags walk down the parade route.
The video goes to him inside a building hugging a man. It shows a woman taking a photo with him.
A group of people walk with him down a sidewalk. He enters another building and shakes a lady’s hand.
The video moves to another room with Trudeau shaking hands with a man standing near Greek flags. He shakes hands with people sitting down for a meal.
He waves as he exits the building. A woman runs up to him and shakes his hand.
It goes to him walking towards a restaurant and waving. He greets people waiting inside it.
Western Standard columnist and show host Cory Morgan said he looks forward to inviting Trudeau to the first Western Independence Day.
“You are its biggest ally,” said Morgan.
Looking forward to inviting you to the first Western Independence Day.You are it's biggest ally. Can send you a signed copy if you like. Just order below. :-)https://t.co/iQKGt6Iu6b pic.twitter.com/CdCX1GjuUd— Cory Morgan (@CoryBMorgan) March 27, 2023
Former People’s Party of Canada candidate David Freiheit called the video “North Korean level propaganda.”
“Next video will be showing Trudeau getting 6 holes-in-one at his next golf outing,” said Freiheit.
This is North-Korean level propaganda.Next video will be showing Trudeau getting 6 holes-in-one at his next golf outing. lol. https://t.co/5yU7HizoZp— Viva Frei (@thevivafrei) March 26, 2023
Reporter (Alberta)
Jonathan Bradley is a Reporter for the Western Standard & Alberta Report. Bradley has contributed stories to the National Post, True North, and Canadaland. He obtained a master's degree in media production at Toronto Metropolitan University.
