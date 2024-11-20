WATCH: Trudeau claims Canadians were begging for heightened immigration during pandemic

Conservative leader Pierre Poilievre during Question Period cited Prime Minister Justin Trudeau's recent concession that Canada has an immigration problem, where Trudeau blamed bad actors. "Let's put our detective hat on, and find out who those bad actors were," said Poilievre, rhetorically asking who was the head of the federal government who approved increased immigration significantly over the last several years. Trudeau replied: "Following a pandemic that had devastated our economy, Canadians and business needed extra support, so asked for more temporary foreign forkers, asked for more international students, and we gave them!"