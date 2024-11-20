News

WATCH: Trudeau claims Canadians were begging for heightened immigration during pandemic

Prime Minister Justin , Conservative leader Pierre Poilievre
Prime Minister Justin , Conservative leader Pierre PoilievreWestern Standard Canva
Published on
Loading content, please wait...
Pandemic
Economy
Immigration
Conservative leader Pierre Poilievre
Liberal Prime Minister Justin Trudeau
House Question Period

Related Stories

No stories found.
logo
Western Standard
www.westernstandard.news