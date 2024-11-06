WATCH: Trudeau claims to 'know Trump well,' Poilievre jokes PM looking for a job in the US

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau during Question Period Wednesday persisted in grilling Opposition leader Pierre Poilievre on why the latter has not obtained a security screening to read the national security report on Parliament Hill spies. Poilievre, who has reminded Trudeau on multiple occasions, if he were to read the report, he'd be saddled with a gag order and prohibited form discussing it. "I know Donald Trump well enough to know he would be very confused in understanding why (Poilievre) in these uncertain times, with hostility abroad, why does he keep refusing to get the security clearance?" said Trudeau."What President Trump must not understand, must actually find kind of humorous, he sees here in Canada, a prime minister who want to help him" increase American jobs," replied Poilievre. "Is the prime minister auditioning to be the secretary of job creation in the United States?"