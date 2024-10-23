WATCH: Trudeau goes full 'white nationalist,' 'abortion' in response to questions about his leadership

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau answered Opposition questions Wednesday with a startling rant.Tory leader Pierre Poilievre says Trudeau "silenced half his dissidents" in Wednesday morning's caucus meeting, and pointed out the CBC's Rosemary Barton, Trudeau's "favourite journalist" reported Liberal MPs were sneaking off to the bathroom to tip off journalists on the proceedings. "Will the prime minister text those dissident Liberal MPs, tell them to come out of the bathroom, and tell the world that he's not worth the cost?" "In our caucus, people have always been free to speak their mind," retorted Trudeau. He went on to accuse the Conservatives of attending an event at "an extreme anti-abortion church" in the US and "dining with a far-right German nationalist."