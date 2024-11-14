WATCH: Trudeau gushes about abortion in front of high school kids

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau told an auditorium full of high school children a woman should be able to choose to get an abortion. He said all members of parliament, or at least the Liberal party, fundamentally must agree with him.The matter has not been up for debate in Parliament in more than three decades. .‘RIGHT ON, PREMIER’: Trudeau celebrates NS’s repeal of ban on privatized abortion.Trudeau was speaking at a high school in New Brunswick on Tuesday, according to the PMO's itinerary, when he was asked about his thoughts on abortion rights."It's very simple: it's a woman's right to choose what she does with her own body," said Trudeau, perching on a stool at centerstage."But I said in 2012 that a Liberal party, a progressive party, that recognizes the Charter of Rights and Freedoms, the freedom to make your own choices in life, has to require than all Members of Parliament, anyone who wanted to run for the Liberal party, has to agree.""They have to agree to defend a woman's right to choose.".WATCH: Trudeau goes full 'white nationalist,' 'abortion' in response to questions about his leadership