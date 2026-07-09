News

WATCH: Trudeau hops to his girlfriend's jig

JT hoping, Katy Perry
JT hoping, Katy PerryScreenshots X; WS
Published on
Loading content, please wait...
Justin Trudeau
Trudeau
Katy Perry
Former Prime Minister
#cdnpoli
Justin Trudeau and Katy Perry
logo
Western Standard
www.westernstandard.news