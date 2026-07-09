WATCH: Trudeau hops to his girlfriend's jig

Katy Perry has featured her beau, Justin Trudeau, in a clip on her social media in promotion of her new song — and she didn't even have to talk him into it!All jokes aside, in a video posted on Thursday, Perry is seen lip syncing to her song and jumping around.A few seconds in, former Prime Minister Trudeau joins her stomping around, before popping out of the frame.In the caption to the post on Instagram, Perry writes, "ancient text says that if you hop to this song you will get 1,000 years of good luck."Some on the internet are not that satisfied with the hops Trudeau provided to the clip, as Ryan Gerritsen on X writes, "There’s a guy hopping through this video that froze the bank accounts of non-criminal Canadians, he banned millions from air travel and helped pay for a passport system that segregated Canadians from everyday life."."I cannot express my current thoughts on this platform," wrote Mack in response to the clip.