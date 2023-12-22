WATCH: Trudeau insists Freedom Convoy supported by US dollars and MAGA politics

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau continues to blame the US far-right and money for the Freedom Convoy, a narrative debunked after the Public Order Emergency Commission (POEC) inquiry. In an interview with Terry DiMonte on YouTube, Trudeau insisted the protest of COVID-19 government mandates was supported financially by American donations and fuelled by MAGA (Make America Great Again) politics. But the majority of donations came from Canadians, with contributions averaging $50, supporting the truckers' cause. In a year-end interview with his friend DiMonte, Trudeau decried US “far right politics” and accused Americans of infiltrating Canada with their MAGA agenda. “The Convoy had a huge amount of American money flowing into Canada to encourage that kind of …,” Trudeau said, trailing off without completing his sentence. “I think part of it was, ‘hey, let’s see if we can actually succeed in destabilizing the Canadian liberal country,’ right, but part of it also was, ‘it'll be good to have a bit of a buffer so that we're spreading this movement around far-right MAGA-ism.’”Freedom Convoy organizer Chris Barber, who is on trial facing charges of mischief alongside co-organizer Tamara Lich, posted a clip from the interview on social media. “I have so many questions for Justin Trudeau after this ridiculous video,” Barber wrote on Twitter (“X”). “All these questions were addressed after the POEC report was released. Why does he continue to speak a false narrative?”“The Liberal Party of Canada is misleading Canadians yet again with lies.”.When asked “why those winds are blowing up here,” Trudeau responded there are a few reasons. He said Canada’s “proximity to the United States” means there’s lots of “overlap” in thinking and values, which Canadians “absorb” from their American counterparts. “The other thing is, the American right has increasingly noticed that Canada is a bit of a challenge to them.”“You have a country like Canada that is succeeding in banning assault style weapons. We're succeeding in having health care that everyone gets to access.”“Yes the world is changing massively, but it's changing in ways that if we position it right, we'll be good for Canadians and good for Canada and that's really the focus.”He said people are “so filled with anguish and fear and concern about where the world's going and it comes out a lot in lashing out against me, or against the World Economic Forum (WEF), or against whatever, the global governance, or whatever is their boogeyman of the day.”“There is something that is changing right now, and Donald Trump was a symptom of that, not a cause of that. There is a level of anger and ‘burn down the institutions’ and almost nihilism that's creeping in all of our countries, right around the edges, where things that that people thought were pretty much well-established are suddenly going backwards.”“Take what happened with Roe versus Wade,” Trudeau used as an example, citing the abortion legislation that took the decision of abortion choice away from the US federal government and put it back in the jurisdiction of the state. “The Americans have had problems with women's rights, but it was never supposed to happen in the United States. You were never supposed to see Roe versus Wade overturned."“And people say, ‘well at least that'll never happen in Canada,’” Trudeau continued. “We can no longer say that. There are things that we used to believe that we are now seeing instrumentalized and eroded in very very real ways.”