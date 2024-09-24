WATCH: Trudeau on Colbert show — Poilievre bashing, self-congratulation, election talking points

Justin Trudeau appeared on The Late Show with Stephen Colbert Monday night, where he discussed Canada’s role on the world stage — and his role as prime minister. Trudeau, who is in New York for the UN General Assembly and told the American media personality he can “call (him) Justin,” said Canada prides itself on its “niche” of “bringing people together” in times of trouble due to its diverse population, that he is a “pretty good prime minister” and the economy at a macro level is “doing very well.”.WATCH: Trudeau recommits to Agenda 2030 targets at UN General Assembly.Rather than “the melting pot that you have in the United States where everyone gets to be American, we celebrate differences and people keep their languages, keep their cultures,” said Trudeau, emphasizing the “different approach to life, and different values that people have.”Canada is “really connected” to the rest of the world due to the fact that “we have (people) from every corner of the world,” he said.“We engage actively in the world in a way that not everyone does.”Trudeau was asked whether he is hopeful or discouraged after meeting with other global UN leaders and discussing the state of the world.“Obviously, both, but you have to be fundamentally hopeful in this job, and particularly in this time where there’s challenges," he said.“But if you don’t believe that you can actually work with others and make a positive difference, then you're not in the right line of work.”“And if you're not convinced that you can make a positive difference, then you're not in the right line of work.”.Trudeau Liberals underestimated the cost of climate credits by $10B .Colbert broached the subject of Conservative leader Pierre Poilievre, Trudeau’s “opponent there,” and in the same breath he asserted “far-right,” “fascist” views were becoming a global threat. Trudeau said Poilievre gaslights Canadians.“The far-right, and the flirtations with fascism, at the very least, is rising across the globe — even in Canada, your Conservative party leader, your opponent there, has been called Canada's Trump, and I’m sorry about that, but I'm curious why at least some form of nativism or far-right xenophobia might grow in a country even as polite as Canada. Why do you think this is getting a foothold even in your country?” asked Colbert.“That phrase, ‘even in Canada.’ I mean, we're not some magical place of unicorns and rainbows all the time. We got more than our fair share,” laughed Trudeau.“But the things that we've managed to do, we've had to work really, really hard.”He then discussed healthcare, Canada’s “world-leading fight against climate change" through carbon tax, dental care and $10 a day child care.“There's a big argument right now about whether dental care even exists,” complained Trudeau.“We've delivered it to 700,000 people across the country, and my opponent is gaslighting us and saying, oh, dental care doesn't even exist yet.”.Stats Can report shows immigrants represent one-third of Canadian workforce .Colbert pointed out Trudeau’s Liberal Party “lost some seats in parliament” and is “17 points behind the polls.”“This week, your rivals are calling a vote to possibly force you out of office. Give the devil his due, what's their rationale?” said Colbert, asking for a “reasonable argument.”“It's a really tough time in Canada,” admitted Trudeau.“I know that people are hurting. People are having trouble, things like groceries, things like rent, filling up the tank.”“Even though our economy is by macro methods, doing very well, we're saying, okay, even if it's doing well, macro, let's invest more in people.”The prime minister then proceeded to promote fighting climate change, “$10 a day childcare right across the country,” dental care, and pharmacare. “These are the kinds of things that we're investing in so people can actually get relief and have more money,” he said..'OFF THE TABLE': Singh done with Liberal coalition next election.The two also discussed differences between Canada and the US. “We come up to you guys to get cheaper drugs,” pointed out Colbert.“Are you guys okay with that?”“We’re happy to try to help you out,” said Trudeau.“But it would be a lot easier if you guys got universal healthcare.”Finally, Colbert pointed out that Trudeau was a high school teacher before he got into politics and had earlier stated such a career would not suit him.“I got into a level of youth activism and environmental activism, that led me down a different path than my father (Pierre Trudeau) towards politics, where I discovered that, wow, I could do it in a way that was true to me and not trying to sort of emulate the previous generation.”“And it just sort of fit. 