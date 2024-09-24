Trudeau on Colbert Show
Trudeau on Colbert ShowYouTube/Screengrab
News

WATCH: Trudeau on Colbert show — Poilievre bashing, self-congratulation, election talking points

Published on
Loading content, please wait...
Carbon Tax
Healthcare
Climate Change
Dental Care
Canadian prime minister Justin Trudeau
The Late Show with Stephen Colbert
UN General Assembly
global UN leaders
Conservative party leader Pierre Poilievre
logo
Western Standard
www.westernstandard.news