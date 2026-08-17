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WATCH: Trudeau, Perry stomp around Home Hardware singing a song

Justin Trudeau, X screenshot
Justin Trudeau, X screenshotWS
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Justin Trudeau
Katy Perry
Home Hardware
Former Prime Minister
Justin Trudeau and Katy Perry
JT
Justin dancing in home hardware
Justin Trudeau singing
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