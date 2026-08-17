WATCH: Trudeau, Perry stomp around Home Hardware singing a song

CALGARY — Stomping around in a Home Hardware, let's be honest — we've all been there.It turns out Justin Trudeau was there a bit more recently on Sunday, holding up a plunger in all its glory as his girlfriend, Katy Perry, joined in a jig.They were dancing to a song, but not just any song, no — they were getting down to the former Prime Minister's son, Xavier's, new song, Downtown.Kicking, stomping, hand gesturing, and singing along, Trudeau told clip viewers where the song was playing, "In the home hardware on Saint-Laurent Street [Montreal].".The camera then turns to the video taker — and surprise!Beau Perry is there dancing along with Trudeau making their own dance floor on the hardwood floors of the hardware store; now that's a tongue twister."The whole thing has some serious parents-trying-to-look-cool energy ...," reported TMZ, not our words, theirs.Ours would be cringeworthy.However, Trudeau's 18-year-old son must have liked the whole dance shindig because he reposted the clip on his own Instagram.