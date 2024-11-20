WATCH: Trudeau, Poilievre spar over who 'muzzles caucus members'

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau and Tory leader Pierre Poilievre swapped censorship insults Wednesday in the House of Commons."His MPs are no longer voices for their communities, they are his voice in their communities!" said Trudeau, before embarking on a lengthy digression of all the ways his Liberal government "invests" in spending taxpayers' money on programs. "Muzzling caucus members?" said Poilievre. "This is the guy who fired the first indigenous attorney general (Jody Wilson-Raybould) because she refused to defend his corruption."